Fire service saves 72 lives, N38.6m property in Kano

Kano State Fire Service said it has saved 72 lives and property worth N38.6 million in 17 fire incidents in September.

Its spokesman, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, stated in Kano Tuesday that nine persons lost their lives in the fires, while property worth N14.8 million were destroyed.

He stated that the agency responded to 49 distress calls and 11 false alarms during the month.

Abdullahi urged residents to handle fire with care and charged motorists to abide by traffic laws to avoid road crashes especially during rains.