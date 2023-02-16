Fire service rescues newborn dumped in pit toilet + Photo

The Kano State Fire Service on Wednesday said it rescued a newborn baby thrown inside a latrine by an alleged mentally challenged mother (name withheld) at Sabon Titi Quarters, Gidan Kankara in Kano.

This was contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi.

The spokesman said the incident occurred on Wednesday morning.

Abdullahi said the service received a distress call from a member of its staff, Ibrahim Umar-Muhammad, around 10:49am and immediately dispatched a rescue team to the scene.

He added: “Upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our rescue team and a vehicle to the scene at about 10:54am.”

According to the statement, Muhammed said that the mentally challenged mother, who also had another six-year-old daughter, gave birth to the newborn and dumped the baby in a latrine.

He said: “Fortunately, the six year old daughter quickly raised an alarm on her mother’s act and with good efforts of neighbours and firemen, the baby was rescued alive.”

He said the mother was handed over to her grandfather, Abubakar Umar-Usman, of Sabon Titi Quarters, to take the newborn to hospital for medical attention.

He alleged that incident might have resulted from the a suspicion that the newborn came out of wedlock.