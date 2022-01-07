Fire Service boss pledges to prioritize staff welfare

The Acting Controller General (CG) of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Samson Karebo, has promised to prioritize staff welfare on his agenda list.

Karebo’s promise is contained in a statement issued by the FFS Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ugo Huan, in Abuja.

FFS boss, while assuring that he would ensure every staff of the agency gets what is due him or her, warning that he would not tolerate indiscipline from anyone.

He encouraged firefighters to exhibit love amongst themselves, while making effort to develop themselves and prepare for challenges ahead.

The Ag. CG also assured staff of his plan to give attention to sport, as it was key in the continuous fitness of all firefighters.

“Henceforth, I will make sure that sporting activities, including competitions are given the attention they deserve.”

Karebo, who acknowledged that the size of shoe left behind by his predecessor was big, said he would require the support of all officers and men of the service so as to fit into that shoe.

He, however, warned that any act of indiscipline would not be tolerated from officers and men of the service.

It would be recalled that on December 30, 2021 President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Karebo as the acting controller-general of the FFS.

Karebo took over from Liman Ibrahim, the outgoing controller-general who was appointed on March 29, 2019. NAN