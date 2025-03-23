Fire service averts gas, fuel tankers disasters in Lagos

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service averted two potential disasters over the weekend, responding swiftly to a gas truck accident in Epe and a tanker mishap on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

Both incidents, which could have resulted in massive explosions, were successfully contained through coordinated emergency response efforts.

A Sunday statement on the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service X account revealed that one of the incidents happened late on Saturday night with the other earlier.

“A Sino Howo gas truck carrying cylinders lost control and plunged into a ditch at Oke Osho, Ketu-Epe Expressway, due to brake failure.

“Firefighters from the Epe 1 Fire Station promptly arrived at the scene and rescued the driver and his assistant, aged 33 and 30, with minor injuries.

“The swift intervention prevented what could have been a devastating gas explosion,” said Margaret Adeseye, Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, in a late Saturday post on X.

She added, “The Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps and the Lagos State Transport Management Authority also assisted in securing the scene.”

Barely a few hours later, another crisis unfolded at about 21:38 hours on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, inward Cele bus stop, Okota, Lagos.

“In the same vein, a Mack Tanker with registration number TTD 541 ZY, fully loaded with 45,000 litres of AGO product, which reportedly lost control while in motion, swerved and fell off the road, causing spillage on the highway,” Adeseye confirmed on Sunday.

“Emergency responders acted swiftly to transload the remaining fuel into another Mack tanker, preventing a potential fire outbreak.

“The driver and his assistant escaped unhurt as the remains of the former vehicle were cleared off the road,” she stated.

