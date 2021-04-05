RelatedPosts No Content Available

No fewer than 40 members of different families were rendered homeless on Monday in a fire outbreak which occurred at Onibata Compound, Alore in llorin West Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the fire outbreak, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, affected 14 rooms, which are being occupied by the victims.

Nobody could ascertain the cause of the fire, which an eyewitness said lasted for over three hours.

It took men of the fire fighters from the state Fire Service less than 30 minutes to put it out, preventing it from affecting more rooms.

Items damaged by the inferno included jewelries, clothing materials, electrical gadgets and other assorted materials.

While speaking with NAN, Suleiman Olohunoje and AbdulGaniyu Olohunoje, two of the affected victims, said they were unable to salvage any of their belongings.

The victims appealed to both the state and llorin West Local Government Council to come to their aid to alleviate their sufferings.

The Director of the State Fire Service, Falade Olumuyiwa, while speaking with NAN, described the incident as unfortunate, sympathised with the victims.