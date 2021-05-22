The University of Abuja library was on Friday night razed by fire.

The library is located at the university’s permanent site along Abuja airport road.

It was gathered that many documents, books and files were destroyed by the inferno.

As at the time of filing this report, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The spokesman for the institution, Habib Yakoob confirmed the incident in a statement obtained by newsmen on Saturday.

The statement read: “A fire incident in one of the rooms of University of Abuja Library at about 9.30pm was immediately put off.

” No life was lost and no report of injuries.

“By the Grace of God, and with the prompt response of the students and staff who were around the vicinity, UniAbuja Fire Service personnel, the Fire Service, Gwagwalada, among other responders, the fire was quickly contained.

” The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abdul- Rasheed Na’Allah, has immediately set up a committee to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the fire, to be chaired by the Dean of Engineering, Professor Toochukwu Ogwueleka.

“This committee will submit their findings, including recommendations on how any such incident can be totally prevented and or swiftly curtailed anywhere in the university campus in future.

“We thank you all for your concerns and care.”