Fire razes six shops in Ibadan police barracks

An early hour fire incident on Saturday razed six shops at the Police Barracks, Omolewa in Yemetu area of Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that no casualty was recorded in the incident, but the fire affected six out of the 24 lock-up shops in the area.

General Manager of the state Fire Services Agency, Yemi Akinyinka, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ibadan.

Akinyinka said that the agency received a distress call about the fire incident at exactly 2:09 a.m. through a telephone call from one S.O. Soyombo.

He attributed the fire incident to overheating of a deep freezer which was plugged overnight and which eventually caught fire and spread to other shops.

The general manager said that the fire service personnel, led by Mrs Adedeji, were promptly deployed to the scene upon receiving information about the incident.

“On getting there, it was discovered that the lock-up shops were on fire and we quickly swung into action, and were able to curtail the fire in time and restricted it from spreading to other nearby shops,” he said.

Akinyinka advised the public to always switch off and unplug their electrical appliances when not in use.

