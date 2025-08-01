Fire razes properties worth millions in Ogbomosho 

Properties worth millions of Naira were destroyed as no fewer than six shops were razed by fire in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the fire, which occurred on Thursday at Ile-Ewe, Sawmill Area, Ogbomoso, affected six out of 10 locked up shops.

The Chairman, Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Maroof Akinwande, confirmed the incident in a statement in Ibadan on Friday.

According to Akinwande, the personnel of the agency received a distress call about the fire incident from one David Ajagbe at exactly 2:08pm on Thursday.

He said that the agency’s personnel, led by CFS Dairo, promptly left for the scene and arrived on time.

He added: “On getting to the scene, we met six out of 10 locked up shops well alight and quickly engaged our appliance and we were able to curtail the fire from spreading to other shops and nearby properties.

“Properties worth millions of Naira were affected by the fire and fire service was able to save millions of properties.”

Akinwande added that no casualty was recorded, while investigation was ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire.

