Fire razes popular Lagos market, Alaba

Popular Alaba International market in Ojo Local Government area of Lagos state has been razed by fire.

It was gathered that the inferno affected many shops, with traders watching helplessly as the fire destroyed their goods and other property worth millions of naira.

It was also learnt that some of the traders sourced water on their own to put out the fire, after all efforts to get officials of the State’s Fire Service to the scene proved abortive.

The fire, it was learnt, started from a shop where gas cylinders were kept before spreading to other parts of the market.

