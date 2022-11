Goods worth millions of naira were destroyed in a fire at the popular Ọgbọ Ọgwụ Market in Onitsha, Anambra, Tuesday.

Anambra Fire Service Martin Agbili, who confirmed the incident, said the cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained.

Agbili said the fire affected a section of the market, but the cause and extent of damage have yet to be ascertained.

“My men are currently at the scene battling the fire,’’ he said.