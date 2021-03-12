The Kano State Fire Service says it has put out the fire outbreak that gutted 11 offices in Army Bukavo Barracks in Kano.

Saminu Yusuf, the spokesman of the service, made this known in a statement on Friday in Kano.

Yusuf said the fire, which occurred about 9:10pm on Thursday, also destroyed four stores and toilets in the building.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at 9:19p.m. The fire was put under control and no life was lost,” he said.

He added that the cause of the fire was being investigated, and urged the public to keep fire extinguishers at home and offices to curtail fire incidents.