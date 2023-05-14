Fire razes market in Ibadan

Fire razed five rows of shops at Agbeni Market, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The General Manager, Oyo State Fire Service, Yemi Akinyinka has however confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the fire has been put out.

He explained that a security man at an adjoining Bank placed a distress call to the fire service at about 4:37 a.m. when the market was not in session.

Akinyinka confirmed that no life was lost to the fire, thanking the CBN Fire Service for giving access to the State’s Fire Service to use its fire hydrant to put out the inferno.