Fire razes Ilesa High Court building, police begin probe

The Osun State Police Command says it has launched an investigation into the fire incident that razed the State High Court building in Ilesa.

The fire, suspected to have been caused by arsonists, occurred on Sunday night, gutting the courtroom and registry and destroying several sensitive documents before it was extinguished.

Confirming the fire incident, Registrar of the Osun State High Court, Isola Omisade, said, “We heard that arsonists razed the court.

“It was someone who noticed the fire, which was later put out by the fire service. Court officials will visit the premises to assess the damage.”

Reacting, Governor Ademola Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, strongly condemned the attack.

The governor described it as an unjustifiable assault on the judiciary, ordering an immediate investigation and enhanced security across all court facilities in the state.

“Sensitive documents and exhibits were destroyed, and the entire building was largely burnt to the ground.

“Security agencies must conduct a thorough investigation to apprehend the culprits.

“I have directed the Attorney General and the Commissioner for Justice to work with the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure for immediate rehabilitation of the burnt structure,” the statement partly read.

In a reaction, the All Progressives Congress (APC), through its Director of Media, Kola Olabisi, called on security agencies, including the police and DSS, to ensure a detailed investigation is carried out.

“We urge security agencies to deploy all resources to uncover the cause of the inferno and bring those responsible to justice,” Olabisi stated.

However, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a statement by its state chairman, Mr. Sunday Bisi, accused opposition elements of masterminding the attack.

“It is disturbing that the desperation for power has descended to targeting judicial institutions.

“The choice of Ilesa Court, where a case on local government dispute is pending, is not coincidental,” Bisi alleged.

When contacted, Osun Police Command spokesperson, Abiodun Ojelabi, confirmed the incident but noted that the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

“From the preliminary report, the fire affected the warders’ room and one other office. An investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause,” Ojelabi stated.

