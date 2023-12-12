Fire razes household properties in Ebonyi 

The Ebonyi Fire Service, Tuesday confirmed that a fire incident destroyed properties estimated at millions of naira at the residence of Chris Uchaji, a former commissioner in the state.

Raphael Ibiam, the Chief Fire Officer of the agency, said the inferno was caused by an electrical spark within the building.

He explained that the fire razed valuable household properties in three rooms of the storey building.

He confirmed that no life was lost in the incident as his men responded promptly and was later assisted by the Federal Fire Service.

“At about 0800 hours, there was a fire outbreak at 13 Lawrence Ónór street, off Nna street.

“It destroyed properties in a storey building belonging to Mr Chris Uchaji, a Former State Commissioner for Solid Mineral Development,” Ibiam said.

Uchaji told newsmen shortly after the incident, that he was at the stadium with his wife for morning exercise when he received a distress call from his security man that his family house was on fire.

He added: “We quickly rushed to the scene, only to see many people on a rescue mission as the whole house had been engulfed.

“I suspected it was due to an electrical spark and it started in my wife’s room, where my six-year-old daughter was sleeping.

Also Read:

“The intensity of the fire was high and it spread to other rooms, causing massive damage, but thank God no life was lost.

“I thank God for people’s goodwill and the fire service. Though the state fire service came here, their water ran out early, but with the intervention of federal firefighters, they were able to control the fire.”