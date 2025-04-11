Fire razes 12 shops in Ibadan

Property worth millions of naira, including 12 shops, were on Thursday night burnt by fire at the Agodi Mayegun Cement Store Market in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The General Manager of the Oyo State Fire Service, Yemi Akinyinka, confirmed this in a statement he issued on Friday in Ibadan.

Akinyinka said the fire service received a distress call about the inferno through a telephone call from one Mr. Young.

The General Manager said that firefighters were quickly deployed to the scene and they swung into action, preventing the fire from spreading to more shops.

He said that the efforts of the firefighters saved property worth billions of naira from destruction.Akinyinka attributed the cause of the fire to a power surge.

Eyewitnesses told NAN that the fire started at Block A, No. 64, Mayegun Cement Store Market and raged for more than three hours before firefighters were able to stop it.

