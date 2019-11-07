The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has sympathised with traders and shop owners at the popular Balogun Market, Idumota, Lagos over the fire outbreak that occurred at the market on Tuesday.

The Speaker said the fire incident, which affected two-storey buildings at 43, Martins Street, in the market where property worth millions of naira were lost, was unfortunate.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said it was painful that traders and shop owners, who were carrying out their lawful businesses, would wake up only to face such an incident.

Gbajabiamila called on relevant authorities to take measures that would forestall the reoccurrence of such an incident.