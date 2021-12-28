Fire outbreak destroys building, goods in Ebonyi State

Properties worth millions of naira were destroyed on Monday in a fire outbreak, which occurred around Mile 50 Layout, Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

The fire, which cause was yet to be known as at press time, consumed a residential building and over seven shops.

The Federal Fire Service, Ebonyi State Command has since confirmed the incident, saying it occurred at Aliugbala-Eze Street located around Eze and Bros Junction.

An Assistant Superintendent in the Command, Yakubu Zekeri, confirmed to the News Agency of Nigeria that no life was lost, but one person was injured.

Zekeri pointed out that the quick drafting of firemen to the scene curtailed the spread of the fire.

Zekeri, who led the fire fighters to the scene, confirmed the huge damage to property, while the fire lasted.

He said: “For now, we can’t really ascertain the cause of the fire, but one of the tenants has told us that it was caused by electrical spark.

“We are still on a ‘damping down’ and when we are done with it, we will know the actual cause of the fire.”

He advised residents to always switch off their electrical appliances when going out or going to bed.

“This will help them to prevent the chances of fire outbreak should there be a power surge in their homes,” Zekeri said.

He reminded residents that the country was in the harmattan season, a period that is susceptible to fire outbreaks because of its dry nature.

He said: “This is dry season and critical period for fire outbreak.

“I urge the residents to always call on fire fighters whenever there is any sign of fire.

“Do not wait for it to get worse before calling us.”

One of the victims of the fire incident, a Police Officer, Inspector Calistus Akogu, narrated that he lost all his documents and other valuables to the fire.

Akaogu recounted: “I was in the office when my wife called me about the fire, but before I could get home, all my property had already been damaged.

“All I have now apart from my children and wife is the cloth on me.

“I have lost every other thing.”