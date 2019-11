Another Lagos market, this time Okobaba Plank Market, Ebute Metta, has been gutted by fire.

This is coming just days after the popular Balogun Market in the state was hit by fire.

Available information had it that the fire at Okobaba only spread to it as it started at a building close to it.

Reports had it that operatives of the Lagos State Fire Service have been alerted of the development.

They were yet to get there as at press time.