Fire guts warehouse in three-storey building in Onitsha

Fire on Tuesday gutted a warehouse in a three-storey building at 64, Venn Road in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The was contained in a statement on Wednesday by the Director/Fire Chief of Anambra State Fire Service, Martin Agbili,

In the statement in Onitsha, the economic capital of the state, Agbili said the Anambra State Fire Service received a distress call of fire outbreak in a three-storey building at 64, Venn Road by Sanish in Onitsha at about 9:46pm on Tuesday.

He said: “We immediately deployed our fire trucks and our diligent firefighters to the scene of the fire.

“The cause of the fire is unknown and no life was lost.

“The fire partly affected the building and affected the goods at the ground floor as many vacuum flasks in the warehouse were destroyed.”

Agbili said his men were able to control the fire from spreading to other buildings around.