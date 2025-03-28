Fire guts two-storey warehouse in Anambra

A two-storey building warehousing textile materials on Ifejika Street, near Main Market on Sokoto Road, Onitsha, Anambra State was gutted by fire early Friday morning.

The Fire Chief of the Anambra State Fire Service, Mr Chukwudi Chiketa, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Onitsha.

According to him, the fire service received a distress call at 6.20 a.m. and he deployed firemen and four firefighting trucks to the scene.

He said that the service was still attacking the fire, and called on members of the public to be calm.

Chiketa said that the situation would soon be brought under control.

“The inferno has extended to some residential buildings in the area but we are making concerted efforts to contain the situation completely,” Chiketa said.

He thanked other security agencies and members of the public assisting firemen in containing the fire.

NAN reports that sympathisers were seen rescuing goods at the scene.

