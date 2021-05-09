The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos Province 28 headquarters, Alapere, Lagos was gutted by fire on Sunday morning.

A video of the burning building was shared on social media, sparking fears that worshippers may have been trapped within.

But the state Command of the Nigeria Police, in a statement by its spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, allayed such fears, saying no life was lost.

Adejobi said the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ogudu who raced to the scene, alerted the Lagos State Fire Service and the fire was put out.

“No life was lost to the inferno; only the property destroyed,” he said.

He also said that the cause of the fire had not yet been ascertained.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the DPO to police the scene to avoid any looting.