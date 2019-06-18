Fire has razed down a part of Makurdi Modern Market, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

A NAN correspondent, who visited market, met the affected parts still on fire while fire fighting officials were struggling to prevent the inferno from escalating.

Sewuese Anene, Police Public Relations Officer of the Benue Police Command, who confirmed the incident, said that efforts by fire fighters prevented it from razing the entire market.

She said that the cause of the inferno was still unknown; adding that full investigation into the incident would be conducted.

An eyewitness told NAN that the fire, which started at about 6:30 pm, razed down the entire side of the market close to First Bank Plc building located within the market.

The source, however, said that the bank was not affected.

NAN reports that the market has suffered many fire incidents in the past.