A building was gutted by fire in Ladipo Market, Oshodi, Lagos on Sunday.

The director-general of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, however, said in a statement that “a combined team comprising of agency LRT, LRU fire, Lagos State and Federal Fire Services” were able to subdue the fire and prevented it from spreading to the surrounding buildings.

“Upon arrival at the scene, agency responders discovered a single-storey building used for commercial purposes (selling of motor parts) was engulfed in flames.

“The cause of the inferno has not been identified as at the time of writing this report,” he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the fire had been curtailed and that “damping down is now ongoing.”