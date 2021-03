An early Friday morning fire has destroyed goods and property worth millions of naira at Amobi plastic market, Onitsha in Anambra State.

A witness, who pleaded anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the raging fire was discovered at about 2am at a plaza section of the market.

The source said residents and later police officers assisted to quell the fire using buckets of water until fire fighters from the state Fire Service arrived about 30 minutes later.

Some of the items destroyed by the fire included plastic buckets, drums, baskets, chairs and tables.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the Anambra State Police Command, CSP Haruna Mohammed, said there was no reported case of loss of life or injury sustained during the incident.

Mohammed said: “Police operatives led by DPO Central Police Station, Onitsha, SP Ifeanyi Iburu, quickly mobilised to the scene and cordoned-off the area to prevent looting and further catastrophe.

“Fire Service was equally contacted and they responded promptly, and the fire was extinguished with the help of fire fighters and other sympathizers in the area.”

Mohammed said investigation was ongoing to ascertain the extent of damage and circumstances surrounding the incident.

He advised the public to always apply safety precautions by switching-off all electrical appliances in their homes, shops and work places when not in use to avert such ugly incidents.