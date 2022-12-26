Fire guts one storey building office apartment in Onitsha

Fire on Sunday gutted a one-storey building office apartment in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The Director/Fire Chief of Anambra State Fire Service, Martin Agbili, revealed this in a statement on Sunday in Onitsha.

According to the statement, at about 1pm on Sunday, the Anambra State Fire Service received a distress call that there was a fire outbreak at 52, Awka Road, Onitsha, housing a one-storey building office apartment.

Agile said: “I immediately deployed our fire truck and our ever ready and fearless firefighters to the fire scene.

“They went into action, battled the fire, controlled and fought it to a standstill.”

The fire chief said that the cause of the fire is suspected power surge, adding that no life was lost during the fire incident.

Agbili stressed the importance of always switching off all our electrical and electronic appliances, especially when it is not in use.

