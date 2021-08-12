Fire guts Hi-Impact TV studios

The Studio of Nigeria’s first full HD television, Hi-Impact TV, was on Thursday morning gutted by fire.

Members staff of the television station and those of the largest amusement park in Nigeria, Hi-Impact Planet Amusement Park & Resort, prevented the fire from spreading to other properties before the arrival of men of the Ogun State and Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) fire services, who eventually put out the fire out.

According to a statement by Adeyeloye Lipede, managing director, Solution Media & Infotech, no life was lost in the incident.

Lipede said the cause of the fire outbreak had also not been ascertained yet.

The television station is an arm of Solution Media & Infotech and operates from the premises of Hi-Impact Planet Amusement Park & Resort, located in Ibafo, Ogun State.

Meanwhile, Lipede said normal summer activities at the park have been scheduled to resume by Thursday 19th August, 2021.