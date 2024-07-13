Fire guts Emir Sanusi’s palace, throne, other valuables burnt

A fire outbreak has been reported at Gidan Rumfa, the palace being occupied by the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi.

A report by Daily Trust said the suspicious fire occurred on Friday at about 11pm and was noticed by occupants of the palace.

According to information available to The Eagle Online, the throne of Emir Sanusi and other valuables were destroyed.

Daily Trust reported that a source told it that one of the palaces located at Kofar Kudu, where the Emir sits every Monday for court, was seriously affected.

The source said: “It was the palace at Kofar Kudu.

“You know the palace has an entrance from inside while the main entrance is from the front (outside).

“The key was forced open and what was suspected was that they broke in, set the fire and locked the door….

“Fortunately, there were no casualties, and the damage was minimal.

“The palace is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the palace and its occupants.

“We are also investigating the cause of the fire and taking steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.”

