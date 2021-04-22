A part of the Delta State Police Command’s control room was on Thursday April 22, 2021 gutted by fire. The command’s public relations officer, Edafe Bright, confirmed this in a statement.

He said the fire affected “only a part of the control engine room” and that fire service men were called immediately and the fire was put out.

“Today 22nd April 2021, at about 1445 hours, there was a fire outbreak at the command control engine room.

“The command wishes to state that the fire outbreak affected only a part of the control room. Fire Service was called immediately and their timely intervention saved the situation. Presently, the fire has been put out,” he said.

Bright said the cause of the fire incident had not yet been ascertained but that it was suspected to be as a result of electrical spark from the communication engine room.