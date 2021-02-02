RelatedPosts No Content Available

A four-bedroom duplex belonging to the Chairman of Kaduna Peace Commission, Archbishop Josiah Idowu-Fearon, has been razed by fire.

Properties worth millions of naira were destroyed in the building, which also houses the Centre for Christianity and Islamic Study.

According to an eyewitness, the inferno was caused by a worker in one of the houses close to Bishop Fearon’s house, who set bush on fire despite warnings from people around.

“The man (name withheld) was warned not to carry out the bush burning but all the warning fell on his deaf ears until the unexpected happened,” the source said.

Archbishop Fearon, who is presently the Secretary General of Anglican Communion Worldwide, with headquarters in London, expressed shock and disappointment over the incidence.

When contacted on phone for his reaction, he simply said: “Your love and concern are appreciated, may the Lord bless you.

“You know these uneducated people around us, what does one do other than just warn and leave them to God.

“My library had between 6500-7000 volumes with almost half on Islamic books and a good number out of print.

“God saved the ground floor as evidence that God approves of our Centre bringing Muslim and Christian leaders to study & share their faith with one another. We give all the glory to God.”

The house which is a four bedroom ensuite duplex had the three rooms upstairs, which is the Bishop’s room, that of his wife, his library, Gym and one other room completely razed down with no single item spared.

An eyewitness, Hadiza Haruna, who is the Bishop’s house help, said all efforts by the fire Service men who came with about five trucks to put off the fire could not yield much result as much damage had already been done.

When our Correspondent visited the House, sympathisers were seen coming to see the remains of the property some of whom expressed sadness with the quantum of destruction.

. Daily Trust.