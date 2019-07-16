Fire has gutted the Accounting office of the Bayero University, Kano, the Principal Assistant Registrar of the University, Lamara Garba, said on Tuesday.

Garba told newsmen in Kano that the incident occurred about noon and affected vital documents in the office.

He said the fire had been put off by the university’s fire service and no live was lost.

Garba said the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Prof. Haruna Wakili, had visited the scene and commended the university’s fire service for its quick intervention.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the students are currently on holidays.