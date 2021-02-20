The Kwara State Fire Service has said that unmonitored bush burning had caused an already controlled inferno at Crown Hill University in Eiyenkorin, Kwara State.

A statement from the Head of Media and Publicity, Hammed Adekunle, said the state fire service was able to save property worth millions of Naira, as no University structure was affected.

Adekunle said: “The State Fire Service was summoned to a fire outbreak at Crown Hill University located along Ballah Road, Eyenkorin Area of Ilorin, Kwara State.

“The blaze began about 11:15 a.m, on Saturday, 20th of February, when the brigade was suddenly summoned to the scene through a telephone call by one Mr. Ajadi.

“On getting to the scene of the incident, the inferno was quickly eliminated by the firemen. And no structure in the university was affected by the raging inferno due to the alertness of our men.

“The inferno was caused as a result of unmonitored bush burning, by one of the people in the school area.”

The statement quoted the Director of State Fire Service, John Falade, as urging the public to be more safety conscious at all times and be wary of bush burning, without proper monitoring.