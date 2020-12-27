The popular Ketu plank market on Demurin Street in Lagos was engulfed in flames on Sunday.

Emergency responders comprising of LASEMA Response Team and the Lagos State Fire Service have curtailed the raging inferno, accoeding to a statement issued by Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, Director-General/CEO, LASEMA.

According to Osanyintolu, the cause of the fire incident which reportedly started from one part of the market, was yet to be ascertained. However, there was extensive damage with valuable goods having been destroyed by the fire.

“Fortunately, no lives were lost in the inferno which has been brought under control and dampened down,” he added.

In another part of Lagos, the LASEMA Response Unit has recovered a trailer conveying a 40ft container that ran over a culvert at Mile 2 inward Kirikri earlier today.

Investigation by the LRT determined that the accident was a result of mechanical error (brake failure) of the trailer.

Osanyintolu said there was o loss of life, nor injuries recorded in the incident where the LRT, LASTMA and men of the Nigerian Police were responders.

He said the affected trailer has been evacuated off the road to a layby with aid of the agency’s heavy duty equipment.

He urged members of the public to exercise caution at all times, especially when dealing with heavy duty equipment or machinery.