Fire disasters: FG audits public, private buildings

The Federal Fire Service (FFS) has inaugurated a special task force to audit public and private buildings across the country.

The move to audit was made known in a statement issued to newsmen by the Spokesperson of the FSS, Paul Abraham, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Abraham stated that the FFS Controller General (CG), Samuel Olumode, disclosed that the move was an effort to strengthen fire safety compliance and national resilience.

Olumode said that it further underscores the service’s renewed commitment to proactive fire risk management and prevention of avoidable disasters.

He acknowledged that the increased rate of fire outbreaks in the country called for strict enforcement of fire safety standards in public and commercial buildings.

He said: “The inaugurated task force has been mandated to: map public buildings nationwide and classify their respective fire risk levels, inspect facilities to determine their level of compliance with fire safety regulations.

“Provide comprehensive recommendations to guide enforcement actions and policy decisions.”

The FFS boss charged members of the squad which comprised of senior officers; to carry out their assignment with professionalism, integrity, and full dedication to the service’s mandate of safeguarding public and private spaces.

Olumode urged owners and managers of public, private and high-rise buildings to extend maximum cooperation to the task force during the audit exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in 2024 alone, Nigeria lost over 100 lives and property worth an estimated N67.1 billion to fire outbreaks, according to the FFS.

The FFS also noted that it saved property valued at approximately N1.9 trillion in the same year.

The service equally said that the estimated property loss due to fire in 2024 was N67.1 billion.

NAN reports that the FFS reported saving property worth N1.94 trillion and 30,890 lives during the same period.

The FFS attributed the increase in incidents, especially during the harmattan season, to a lack of adherence to safety protocols by fuel stations, petrol tankers, and gas consumers.