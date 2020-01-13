Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra has commiserated with the victims of last Saturday’s inferno that gutted Old Motor Spare Parts Market, Obosi near Onitsha.

News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the fire, which started early Saturday morning, destroyed goods and property worth millions of Naira.

Represented by his deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke, the governor, who had visited the market to ascertain the level of damage, expressed sadness over the incident.

“I feel sorry for those whose goods were destroyed in the incident and pray for a better future for them,” he said.

Obiano assured them of the state government’s assistance, stressing that a panel of inquiry would be set up to look into the cause of the fire and to establish immediate cause of the incident with a view to prevent future reoccurrence.

The Chairman, Old Motor Spare Parts Market, Obosi, Okechukwu Ezeobodo, commended the state government for the visit.

Ezeobodo also commended the fighting spirit of the State Fire Service, who helped to put out the fire.

NAN reports that the governor was accompanied by the Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Uchenna Okafor, some members of the All Progressive Grand Alliance and past leaders of the market.