Fire destroys shanties, buildings, machines in Lagos

Fire has destroyed 250 shanties, 200 makeshift buildings and 40 sawmilling machines at Oko-Oba in Lagos.

The Zonal Coordinator (Southwest) of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed this to newsmen Wednesday.

He explained that the fire began at 11.40 a.m. but was put out by the combined efforts of the Federal Fire Service, Lagos State Fire Service and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).

NAN reported that some occupants of the shanties were seen relocating what remained of their property out of the scene of the fire.