Fire destroys goods, other valuables in Anambra

Goods and other items worth several millions of naira were Saturday destroyed when fire gutted the Obi Isiedo Foodstuff Market in Nnewi, Anambra State.

This was made known in a statement issued Sunday in Awka by Anambra Chief Fire Officer, Martin Agbili, and circulated among journalists.

Agbili explained that the fire service received a distress call at 10.25 p.m. on Saturday that there was fire outbreak at Okpuno Egbu Market, Umudim Nnewi.

He added that the fire trucks and firefighters at Nnewi were deployed immediately to the scene of the incident to contain the inferno and addition emergency response mobilized from the headquarters in Awka

The fire chief disclosed further that the cause of the fire outbreak was still unknown, but would be ascertained after investigation.

Agbili however confirmed that no loss of life was recorded from the fire, but parts of the market were affected, adding that the swift response of men of the fire service and first responders were able to control the fire from spreading.

The fire chief further indicated that it took four hours for the men to contain the inferno.

Agbili, who commiserated with the victims, commended the public and security agencies for their timely information and assistance in putting out the fire.

He said: “Also, I want to especially appreciate all my firefighters who toil day and night in ensuring the safety of lives and property of Anambra people,”

NAN