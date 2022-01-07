Fire destroys 32 apartments, other valuables in Ebonyi State

No fewer than 32 rooms, household property and valuable documents were razed Thursday night in Obeagu Iniymagu Village in Abakaliki Local Government Area of Ebonyi.

Items touched by the inferno included water tanks, power generator sets, refrigerators, ceiling and standing fans and sewing machines.

One of the victims, a Police Inspector Udo Aniekan, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that all his certificates have been destroyed.

“When I got a call from my son about the incident, I called the Police Control Room and my colleagues helped to reach out to the State Fire Service for rescue.

“I lost all my household property, children documents, everything I have were razed,” Aniekan lamented” Aniekan narrated.

Another victim, Solomon Odeh, explained that he also lost vital items, including land documents and certificates, as well as an undisclosed amount of money.

“I was in my village when I got a call that our apartments are on fire.

“I occupy two rooms in the building; everything I worked for, such as my two refrigerators, generator, cloths and other household property went up in flames” Odeh lamented.

The value of the items lost in the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Reacting, the Director, Ebonyi State Fire Service, Raphael Ibiam, confirmed the incident, describing it as unfortunate.

According to him, five similar fire cases had been recorded in January 2022 alone. He enjoined residents to clean their surroundings and report fire incidents promptly.

Also reacting, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Project, Edwin Onwe, pleaded with the residents to avoid anything that could cause fire.