Fintiri tasks corps members on skill acquisition

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State on Tuesday urged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to be serious with camp activities, especially the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

Fintiri, represented by the Commissioner, Ministry of Youth Affairs, Aloysius Babadoke, made the call while declaring open the 2021 ‘B’ Stream II orientation course at Damare orientation camp, Yola.

“Be serious and actively participate in all the camp programmes and activities. Of particular importance here is the SAED programme.

“I strongly enjoin you all to key in to this laudable programme that has lifted millions of your predecessors out of poverty and made them not only self-reliant but job creators,” he said.

The governor promised to continue improving the camp facilities to make it conducive, secure and convenient for successful orientation.

In his address, the state NYSC Coordinator, Malam Ibrahim Tukur, charged the corps members to understand that the SAED programme was meant to prepare corps members for self-employment and wealth creation.

He urged them to avail themselves of the opportunity, instead of joining the ranks of unemployed graduates scouting for the rarely available white collar jobs.

A total of 1,200 corps (646 male and 554 female) members were sworn in for the exercise.

At the end of the swearing-in, the NYSC flagged off a planting campaign in the camp as part of its contribution to save the environment.