The leading financial technology and brands marketing publication in Africa, Africa Brands Magazine, has concluded plans to hosts the continent biggest Fintech Brands Awards in Lagos Nigeria on August, 28, 2020.

The most innovative Fintech Brands Africa Awards is a celebration of Africa’s Fintech Innovators and Leaders in 2020.

The award is an initiative founded on the idea that Fintech can unleash unprecedented economic growth in Africa as oil continues to a challenge.

The event is scheduled to hold at Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria.

According to the Editor-in-Chief of the magazine, Desmond Esorougwe, invited guests will be made to observe government protocols on COVID-19.

Speaking on the Awards, Esorougwe said: “The event is an initiative of The Africa Brands Magazine in collaboration with Fast Track Brand Communications and Strategy.

“A special feature of this event is the grand unveiling of a special edition of the magazine on the 50 Most Innovative Fintech Brands in Africa and an interview of the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, on the impact of fintech brands in Africa.

He said Africa Brand Magazine is as a bi-monthly publication has established itself as a leading publication on brand management and branding, adding: “As the premier Brand focused magazine, its mandate is to organize Brand information and make Brand News/Knowledge accessible to Africa while staring innovative ideas with Brand custodians.

“The Innovative Fintech Brands Africa 2020 research report is the most comprehensive fintech Brands study in Africa.

“It is a consumer-led survey that establishes innovative fintech Brands preference across the continent. The study is independent concluded by The Africa Brands Magazine, Geopoll and Fast Track Brand Communication and Strategy.”

Fifty Innovative Fintech Brands have been nominated as winner of this award.

“Overall, the 50 Innovative Fintech Brands is on the most region consumer-led methodology consistent with global best practices and comprehensive study and ranking of Fintech Brands in Africa.