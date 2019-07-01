HJK Helsinki have announced the departure of Nigeria international Elderson Echiejile, three months after his arrival.

Echiejile joined Toni Koskela’s outfit on a one-year deal in March after a successful trial with the club during their pre-season.

During his brief spell in Finland, the former Monaco left-back played five matches and scored two goals in the Finnish top-flight.

“HJK and Elderson Echiejile have stopped their contract and will not continue with the HJK team,” the club tweeted.

“We thank Mr. Elderson for his contribution to the team. The club wish him well in the future. Thanks, Eddy!”

The Nigeria international is expected to be in search for a new adventure elsewhere ahead of the commencement of the 2019-20 campaign.

On the international scene, Echiejile’s last appearance for the Super Eagles was in June 2018 during a friendly game against Czech Republic before the Fifa World Cup in Russia.

The 31-year-old was a member of the Super Eagles’ team which won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa under the guidance of the late Stephen Keshi.