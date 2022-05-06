Fingering is an art you men must learn, by Tiwa Says

Every woman loves a good fingering, it’s a sure way to make a woman cum, especially if combined with breast sucking…oh my!…if it is done right…but most men don’t just get it.

It’s not just about sticking your fingers down there. There is a technique to it, if you want to get the job done.

Guys, you need to up your game in that department

Here are a few tips:

1. Let’s start with the nails. Always make sure your nails are cut short and are soft around the edges. Even if they are short but rough, it’s still a total turn off.

Wash your hands before sticking it down there. It’s an orgasm we want, not an infection. Don’t just go straight for the coochie, start with kissing, touching…basically giving her a chance to get wet before touching her down there. Fingering can be painful when the coochie is dry. The clitoris is king. Gently stroke and rub on the clit. The softer the better, and when she says faster, don’t go harder. Use the lube. For women who don’t get wet easily, don’t be shy to use artificial lubrication. It adds to the fun. The trick is not just to shove the fingers in and move it back and forth, but to gently move in a rhythmic pattern while watching how she reacts as a guide. Be patient. It takes most women a while to orgasm, and if she feels that you’re getting frustrated by how long she’s taking, then she’s going to get anxious and will end up not orgasming at all. Women are moved by what they hear. So talk to her. Tell her how hot she looks and how sexy her moans sound. Then ask her if she likes what you’re doing, so you don’t end up wasting time with a move she doesn’t like. Once you find a rhythm that seems to be working – either because your partner is moaning and saying “yes” or moving and lifting her hips along with the motion of your fingers – do not switch it up. Keep that rhythm until orgasm happens. Start with one finger. And if it seems like she’s enjoying it, then you can use two fingers. And maybe even three. Never start by shoving in many fingers at once.

I hope these tips help. Have fun trying them out.

I would love to have feedbacks. Feel free to contact me for ideas and tips that can turn the bedroom into a permanent place of fun. Got loads of them to share.

#tiwa_says; 09032331388; [email protected].