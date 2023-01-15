Find those who killed, set ablaze Catholic priest in Niger, CAN tasks security agents + Photos

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger state has called on the government and security agencies to find killers of Rev fr. Isaac Achi and double their efforts in protecting the lives of people.

In a statement signed by his Media Aide, Daniel Atori, the Chairman of CAN Niger state, Most Rev Bulus Dauwa Yohanna called on the Police and the relevant agencies to investigate the killings and bring the culprits to book.

According to him “I strongly condemn the gruesome killing of the Catholic Priest of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Kaffin Koro, Rev fr. Isaac Achi in Paikoro local government area of Niger State.

“This is a call on the government and security agencies to investigate the attacks and killings and ensure the culprits are brought to book.

“Enough of these attacks and wanton killings of innocent lives.

“One of the primary responsibilities of government is to protect lives and properties of the people you govern”.

He also condoled with the Parish, the entire Christendom and the immediate family of Very Rev fr. Isaac Achi.

Confirming the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Ogundele Ayodeji said he had dispatched a reinforcement team to the area and effort is ongoing to apprehend the assailants as investigation into the unfortunate attack has commenced.

In a Statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer Wasiu Abiodun, the Commissioner said Police tactical teams attached to Kaffin-Koro Division were immediately drafted to the scene, but that the hoodlums had escaped before the arrival of the teams.

The eagleonline had reported that suspected gunmen had in the early hours of today (Sunday) attacked the Catholic Parish house in Kaffin Koro in Paikoro local government area of Niger State, killing the Parish Priest Rev fr. Isaac Achi and leaving his assistant identified as Father Collins injured.

Findings have it that the gunmen who visited the community at about 1am on Sunday, shot sporadically, set ablaze the Parish house and forced themselves through the wall where they killed the Priest.

His Assistant, identified as Father Collins was equally shot on the shoulder while trying to escape from the scene but is currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed health facility.