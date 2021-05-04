Exciting football moments are lined up this May on StarTimes’ sports channels as football tourneys in Europe enter their finals.

These include Emirates FA Cup final on May 15, Coppa Italia final on May 19, Europa League final on May 26, La Liga and Bundesliga’s peak of the season matches, climaxing with Euro 2020.

All matches will air on StarTimes Basic at N1,700 and Smart bouquet at N2200 monthly.

In the Europa League, 2nd Leg of the semi-finals will be played on Thursday, May 6 at 8 pm. Embattled Arsenal will host Samuel Chukwueze’s Villareal. Arsenal find themselves in a tight corner following a disappointing 2-1 first-leg defeat away from home. Super Eagles dazzler Samuel Chukwueze was included in the UEFA Europa League team of the week following his impressive performance against Arsenal last Thursday. Meanwhile, Manchester United picked up a 6-2 victory against Roma in the first leg at Old Trafford. The two finalists after the 2nd leg encounter on Thursday will meet at the Gdansk Stadium in Poland on May 26.

Equally airing on StarTimes is the final of the Emirates FA Cup on May 15 at 5:30 pm between Chelsea and Iheanacho’s Leicester City. This will be immediately followed by Coppa Italia final between Atalanta and Juventus on May 19. On May 23, La Liga’s final matches of the season will be played. Currently, there is a tight race between Barcelona, Real Madrid and Athletic Madrid. Bundesliga wraps up on May 22.

All these will climax into Euro 2020 starting June 11 as Africa’s leading digital TV operator, StarTimes will broadcast all 51 games across its five sports channels live and in HD.

“Matches will also be available live and on replay on the streaming application StarTimes ON, providing football fans with more watching options. Non-StarTimes subscribers can subscribe N1000 monthly to watch all sports on the app, with an option to subscribe with their MTN airtime.”

“We are making sure that every family, wherever they live, can enjoy this amazing football festival. StarTimes’ match telecasts for the UEFA European Football Championship will include pre-game, halftime and post-game studio segments,” Lazarus Ibeabuchi, PR Manager, StarTimes Nigeria said.