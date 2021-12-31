Finally, MFM recovers stolen US church branch, bank accounts from rogue Pastor

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, a leading prayer and deliverance church in Nigeria with branches in all continents of the world, has recovered its Maryland, USA branch stolen from it by the Branch Pastor, Lawrence Adetunji; his wife, Ronke; and 11 others, this newspaper has gathered.

Also recovered are other church assets belonging to the MFM, including bank accounts earlier converted to personal use by the pastor and his co-conspirators.

The feat was sequel to a long-drawn litigation, which got a head on October 22, 2021 when Olatunji, his wife and the 11 others lost their legal action to retain their stolen church and other assets of the church, including the bank accounts.

On October 22, 2021, Lawrence Adetunji, his wife Ronke and 11 other former members of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, lost their final appeal in case number CAL616-26532, entitled: “Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, International, et al. v. Lawrence Adetunji, et al in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County in Maryland, USA.”

Adetunji was the pastor of the Bowie Branch when he, his wife and the other co-defendants conspired to unlawfully take the branch property, bank accounts and assets in order to create a new church called Christ The Truth Ministries, Inc.

The MFM commenced legal action to recoup its property and assets.

A judge heard the trial and ruled in favour of the MFM against all defendants.

The judge entered judgement requiring Adetunji and the co-defendants to return the real property, bank accounts, assets and awarded Mountain of Fire and Miracles damages and attorney’s fees.

The church properties, located at 5503 and 5506, Church Road in Bowie, were returned as was the money remaining in the bank accounts.

The defendants, however, refused to satisfy the remainder of the judgement, totalling over $150,000, pending their appeal.

Adetunji and his co-defendants appealed to The Maryland Court of Special Appeals.

Their appeal was denied in a unanimous decision.

They next petitioned for a Writ of Centiori seeks to file an appeal with The Maryland Court of Appeals.

The Chief Judge denied their request outright without a hearing.

All appeals having been exhausted, the MFM has commenced collection actions.

With no other options available, Adetunji issued two personal checks totaling more than $200,000 to satisfy the judgment, attorney’s fees and accrued interest.