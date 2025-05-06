Finally DSS removes Arogundade’s name from Watchlist after 40 years

After 40 years, the Department of State Services has finally removed from its Watchlist the Executive Director of the International Press Centre, Lanre Arogundade.

The former Chairman of the Lagos State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists has been in a long drawn battle over the issue.

On Tuesday, Musikilu Mojeed, the President of the Nigerian Chapter of the International Press Institute, which intervened in the matter, announced that Arogundade has been taken off the Watchlist.

A statement by its Legal Adviser/Chairman, Advocacy Committee, Tobi Sony, on Tuesday confirmed the development, adding that Mojeed announced this in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, at the 3rd Nigerian Media Leaders’ Summit.

The summit was convened by the Journalism Clinic, led by veteran journalist, Taiwo Obe, with media owners and top editors in attendance.

Mojeed said the Director-General of the DSS, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, informed IPI Nigeria of the development during a recent engagement with the Service.

The DSS decision followed a sustained and intensive campaign by IPI Nigeria to get Arogundade’s name removed from the watchlist.

The renewed campaign became necessary when his name was not removed despite previous assurance.

For about 40 years, he was subjected to persistent harassment and embarrassment, including brief detention by security operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

IPI Nigeria says it welcomes the decision and commends the DSS for finally removing Arogundade’s name from the watchlist.

Media executives present at the Abeokuta summit applauded the announcement while Arogundade, who was also among them, expressed his gratitude and that of his family to IPI Nigeria for the commendable effort.

Arogundade’s journey to the watchlist started during the military regime when he served as the president of the National Association of Nigerian Students between 1984 and 1985.

