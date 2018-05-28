Finalists emerge at Onitsha High Life Cultural Festival

Five singers and four dance groups, on Monday in Onitsha made it to the finals of the “HiLife Fest 2018 talent hunt competition tagged “The Complete Experience”.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that fans were thrilled with beautiful traditional Igbo highlife music and cultural dance by, 10 singers and five dance groups at the semifinal stage in Onitsha.

According to the Senior Brand Manager, Regional Main Stream branch, Nigerian Breweries, Funso Ayeni, the competition was organised to support the tradition and music of Igbo people.

Ayeni said: “High Life music is peculiar to the Igbo race. Even though, the music has gone contemporary, the original High Life is quite rich and thick; such that an average Igbo man would not want it to die.

“And so, Life from the stable of Nigerian Breweries has been with the Igbo people since 2012, when we repositioned the brand to stand firm behind the progress of the Igbo man.”

Ayeni said N10 million would be given out on June 2 at the grand finale in Enugu, where overall winners for singing and dancing categories will smile home with N2 million each.

According to him, the first runners up in both competitions will go home with N1.5 million while second runners up will compete for N1 million each.

NAN reports that the final stage will feature Dons Ifeanyi (Anambra), Chinedu Obiajulu (Enugu State), Agbom Emmanuel (Delta), Kalapi Ojuka and Kelvin Emmanuel (Rivers), in the singing category.

For the dancers, Kanaowo Dance Group (Rivers), Noel Africa Cultural Entertainment (Ebonyi), Umuchiziri Egwu Cultural Dance Group (Enugu State) and Asinnodricks Africa (Imo) would compete for a spot in the grand finale.