Final year UNIABUJA student arrested with arms, ammunitions

Operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police say they have arrested a 21-year-old final year student of University of Abuja, Olusegun Victor, with large arms and ammunition.

The suspect, an indigene of Kaba in Kogi State, claims to be a final year student of the Department of Philosophy, University of Abuja.

Victor was allegedly arrested with six 9mm pellets, thirteen 6mm pellets, 10 cartridges and four automatic locally made pistols in addition to a variety of charms and drugs.

According to police, the suspect confessed to being a high ranking personal assistant to the leader of the Aye Confraternity in the University of Abuja.

He also claimed that he was initiated into the confraternity in September 2020 during a party at a private residence in Gwagwalada.

Victor said his initiation was necessitated by one Bright Kalu, to whom he had complained of his financial hardship and who gave him the confidence that his membership of Aye Confraternity would yield financial results.

Bright Kalu, who is also the leader of the cult group in the University of Abuja, was arrested in March 2021 and his arrest led to the arrest of other members of the confraternity, including Victor.

Victor, whose schooling is funded by his widowed mother, a petty trader, was arrested after he concluded his final year examination and was preparing for his final clearance.

He claims to have never used the guns on any person or used them to commit any crime, and that the guns were only used during celebrations and festivals of the confraternity.

The suspect also stated that he was trained in weapons handling by Bright Kalu.

The Force Public Relations Office, CP Frank Mba, confirmed the arrest of the suspect.