Final-year AAUA student allegedly murdered by boyfriend

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a female final-year student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday that the victim was allegedly killed by her boyfriend.

“The victim was a final-year student of AAUA.

“She was declared missing initially by her boss who is running a POS (Point of Sale) business after giving her the sum of N2 million to be given to someone.

“The money was not deposited and the lady was not found which was why the boss reported her missing.

“With the efforts to unravel the incident, the police tracked her cell phone and the result pointed at her boyfriend.

“When the police got to her boyfriend’s house, his room was locked, they had to break the door into the room and found her decomposing body inside her boyfriend’s room,” Ayanlade said.

He disclosed that the boyfriend’s landlord and some other people, suspected to have facilitated the killing, had been arrested.

Ayanlade, who declined to give the name of the student, said the boyfriend was yet to be arrested by the police.

“I will not disclose the name of the murdered student for now, because it is a case of gender based violence,” he said.

NAN reports that the incident led to a peaceful protest by the students of the university in the town, impeding vehicular movement.

The command’s spokesperson, however, said the police had addressed protesting students, saying that normalcy had returned to the town.

Reacting to the killing, the President of the Students’ Union Government of AAUA, Akeem Salami, condemned what he called incessant killing of students of the university.

“We received the first shocking news of two students that were gruesomely murdered, having been kidnapped for days.

“We were further bewildered with the news that the primary suspects of the crime are indigenes.

“The matter was taken up and the police were actively engaged in collaboration with important stakeholders within the Akungba community, hoping this unfortunate incident will not reoccur.

“However, to our greatest surprise, we were rudely confronted with another terrible news of another student that was murdered by her boyfriend who also happened to be an indigene of the host community,” he said.

He stated that it was discovered that the female student was stabbed to death and “left to decompose in her boyfriend’s room for more than three days.”

The SUG President appealed to the state government, police and all associated bodies to stop the gruesome and incessant killings of students in the community

