Final team for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup emerge

Panama became the final team to book their ticket for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup after they defeated Paraguay 1-0 on Thursday.

Their qualification came in the final qualifying playoff at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton, signalling that the line-up for the competition is now complete.

Panama, who will play at the World Cup for the first time, will be in Group F with France, Jamaica and Brazil.

This year’s World Cup, co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia from July 20 to August 20, will be the first edition to feature 32 teams.

Substitute Lineth Cedeno secured a sensational victory for Panama with a 75th minute goal after she headed home a free-kick played into the penalty box by team captain Marta Cox.

Cedeno, who came off the bench in the second half, collected a yellow card for taking off her shirt during the goal celebration.

Portugal and Haiti were the other two teams who booked their spots at the World Cup from the final qualifying playoffs that were held in Auckland and Hamilton.

Qualification means Haiti will head to Australia in July to complete Group D, while Portugal will make their way back to New Zealand to join defending champions US in Group E.

World number one U.S. are the defending world champions after they beat the Netherlands in the 2019 World Cup final in France.

Reuters/NAN.