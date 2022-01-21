Final tables after group phase matches at 2021 AFCON + Qualifiers

The last groups matches at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations were played on Thursday night around venues in Cameroon.

Among the teams that scaled through the group phase hurdles was Nigeria’s Super Eagles, which won all three matches.

Following are the final tables of the six first round groups after Match Day 3 final group fixtures on Thursday:

Group A

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Cameroon 3 2 1 0 7 3 +4 7

Burkina Faso 3 1 1 1 3 3 – 4

Cape Verde 3 1 1 1 2 2 – 4

Ethiopia 3 0 1 2 2 6 -4 1

*Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Cape Verde advance to next round.

Group B

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Senegal 3 1 2 0 1 0 +1 5

Guinea 3 1 1 1 2 2 – 4

Malawi 3 1 1 1 2 2 – 4

Zimbabwe 3 1 0 2 3 4 -1 3

*Senegal, Guinea and Malawi advance to next round.

Group C

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Morocco 3 2 1 0 5 2 +3 7

Gabon 3 1 2 0 4 3 +1 5

Comoros 3 1 0 2 3 5 -2 3

Ghana 3 0 1 2 3 5 -2 1

*Morocco, Gabon and Comoros advance to next round.

Group D

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Nigeria 3 3 0 0 6 1 +5 9

Egypt 3 2 0 1 2 1 +1 6

Sudan 3 0 1 2 1 4 -3 1

Guinea-Bissau 3 0 1 2 0 3 -3 1

*Nigeria and Egypt advance to next round.

Group E

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Cote d’Ivoire 3 2 1 0 6 3 +3 7

Equatorial Guinea 3 2 0 1 2 1 +1 6

Sierra Leone 3 0 2 1 2 3 -1 2

Algeria 3 0 1 2 1 4 -3 1

*Côte d’Ivoire and Equatorial Guinea advance to next round.

Group F

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts

Mali 3 2 1 0 4 1 +3 7

The Gambia 3 2 1 0 3 1 +2 7

Tunisia 3 1 0 2 4 2 +2 3

Mauritania 3 0 0 3 0 7 -7 0

*Mali, Gambia and Tunisia advance to next round.